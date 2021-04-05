040521-DEFENDER-Europe 21-Swift Response-BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793389" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division begin operating with joint U.S. forces and multinational partners and allies for operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 4, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners.