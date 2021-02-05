BG O'Connor thank you to Cleveland Browns

Brig. Gen. Rebecca O’Connor, the dual-status commander of the Community Vaccination Center Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland, thanks the Cleveland community for their support and hospitality April 27, 2021. The Cleveland CVC has administered more than 200,000 vaccines to northeast Ohioans since opening in March. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|793384
|VIRIN:
|210502-A-WT494-1003
|PIN:
|50221
|Filename:
|DOD_108320637
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
