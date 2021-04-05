Among The Clouds

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULF OF ALASKA (May 4, 2021) Video featuring Sailors and aricraft assigned to the "Garudas" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, conducting flight operations during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)