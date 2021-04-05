Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Among The Clouds

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    GULF OF ALASKA (May 4, 2021) Video featuring Sailors and aricraft assigned to the "Garudas" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, conducting flight operations during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793378
    VIRIN: 210504-N-HT955-001
    Filename: DOD_108320601
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

