GULF OF ALASKA (May 4, 2021) Video featuring Sailors and aricraft assigned to the "Garudas" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, conducting flight operations during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 22:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793378
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-HT955-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108320601
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Among The Clouds, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
