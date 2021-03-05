Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosts a multi-capable Airmen training course that allows Airmen from different career fields to learn other positions making us a more agile force.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793374
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-XZ889-741
|Filename:
|DOD_108320530
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
