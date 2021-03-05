Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Capable Airmen

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosts a multi-capable Airmen training course that allows Airmen from different career fields to learn other positions making us a more agile force.

