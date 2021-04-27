Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report April 27, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Learn what is illegal to mail to your military post office box, healthy food service goes mobile for U.S. soldiers in Germany and discover how you can combat mis and disinformation on-line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 793295
    VIRIN: 210427-D-TX415-498
    Filename: DOD_108319545
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report April 27, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Customs
    U.S. Army
    AFN Europe
    Stronger Together
    Culinary Outpost

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT