On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Learn what is illegal to mail to your military post office box, healthy food service goes mobile for U.S. soldiers in Germany and discover how you can combat mis and disinformation on-line.
Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 12:14
Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|793295
|VIRIN:
|210427-D-TX415-498
|Filename:
|DOD_108319545
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report April 27, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
