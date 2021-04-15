Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural K-9 TCCC Multinational Short Course B-Roll, Day 3 (4K V-LOG)

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 64th Medical Detachment held the first international canine tactical combat casualty care for handlers and medics at Baumholder, Germany April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    64th Medical Detachment
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    TSCBaumholder
    StrongTogether
    USAEUR-AF

