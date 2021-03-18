Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Mil - SSgt Crystal Seiger

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Staff Sgt. Crystal Marie Steiger is a NDI (Non-Destructive Inspection) inspector for the Northrop Grumman E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS). JSTARS is a United States Air Force airborne ground surveillance, battle management and command and control aircraft. It tracks ground vehicles and aircraft, collects imagery, and relays tactical pictures to ground and air theater commanders.

    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

