Know Your Mil - SSgt Crystal Seiger

Staff Sgt. Crystal Marie Steiger is a NDI (Non-Destructive Inspection) inspector for the Northrop Grumman E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS). JSTARS is a United States Air Force airborne ground surveillance, battle management and command and control aircraft. It tracks ground vehicles and aircraft, collects imagery, and relays tactical pictures to ground and air theater commanders.
