Sailors from the Airborne Mine Counter Measures Squadron participate in the Korean Spring training exercise at Commander Fleet Activities-Chinhae. 1st Interviewee Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Sargent, Aviation Electrician's Mate, 2nd Interviewee Lt. Cmdr. Colin Johnson-Giammalvo, HM-14 DET 2A officer in charge.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 07:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793272
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-MS182-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108319438
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HM-14 Korean Spring Exercise (MCS), by PFC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
