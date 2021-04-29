Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Cowboy

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Video by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    In celebration of the 76th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, U.S. Army Spc. Jeremiah Davis provides a brief summary mission. At the end of the video, Lt. Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander of 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, provides a message to the citizens of the towns where the mission took place. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793270
    VIRIN: 210429-A-KK201-948
    Filename: DOD_108319427
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE

    TAGS

    Czech Republic
    2CR
    Stronger Together
    Operation Cowboy
    Train to Win

