In celebration of the 76th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, U.S. Army Spc. Jeremiah Davis provides a brief summary mission. At the end of the video, Lt. Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander of 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, provides a message to the citizens of the towns where the mission took place. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 06:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793270
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-KK201-948
|Filename:
|DOD_108319427
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Cowboy, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
