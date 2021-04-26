Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN In Focus - Commissary Wilfredo Cabili (No Graphics)

    RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Wilfredo Cabili, Vogelweh commissary store worker, discusses what it's like to work as a Defense Commissary Agency worker in Germany during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 05:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 793266
    VIRIN: 210426-F-IP635-443
    Filename: DOD_108319400
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, AFN In Focus - Commissary Wilfredo Cabili (No Graphics), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    DeCA

