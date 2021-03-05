Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40-year-old Airman

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Noah Dyer, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, joined the Air Force after 20 years working behind a desk, while most of his peers are around 20 years of age. Despite the age difference, Dyer states he still has plenty to learn.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40-year-old Airman, by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Hickam
    Hawaii
    Airman
    25 ASOS

