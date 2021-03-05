Senior Airman Noah Dyer, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, joined the Air Force after 20 years working behind a desk, while most of his peers are around 20 years of age. Despite the age difference, Dyer states he still has plenty to learn.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 02:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793252
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-MM068-827
|Filename:
|DOD_108319287
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 40-year-old Airman, by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
