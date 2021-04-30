Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM-14 Korean Spring Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Pfc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Daegu

    Sailors from the Airborne Mine Counter Measures Squadron participate in the Korean Spring training exercise at Commander Fleet Activities-Chinhae.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 04:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793248
    VIRIN: 210430-A-MS182-0001
    Filename: DOD_108319237
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM-14 Korean Spring Exercise, by PFC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HM-14

