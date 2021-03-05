Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    210501-N-HT995-005 JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARSON (May. 24, 2018) Sailors and Airmen participate in biennial, 12-day Northern Edge exercise beginning May 3, at main operating bases (MOB) Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (AFB). Northern Edge 21 focuses on Joint Task Force (JTF) tactical- and operational-level requirements and transformation initiatives.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 02:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793240
    VIRIN: 210503-N-HT995-005
    Filename: DOD_108319034
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Navy Reserve
    USS Roosevelt
    Navy Pilot
    NRNPASE-W

