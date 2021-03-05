210501-N-HT995-005 JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARSON (May. 24, 2018) Sailors and Airmen participate in biennial, 12-day Northern Edge exercise beginning May 3, at main operating bases (MOB) Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (AFB). Northern Edge 21 focuses on Joint Task Force (JTF) tactical- and operational-level requirements and transformation initiatives.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 02:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793240
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-HT995-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108319034
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Northern Edge, by PO3 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT