    NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief - B-roll package 2

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    B-roll of NROL-82 launch at Vandenberg AFB, California, April 26, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793234
    VIRIN: 210426-X-VE588-1002
    Filename: DOD_108319003
    Length: 00:16:20
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief - B-roll package 2, by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Systems Center
    Air Force
    USSF
    Space Force
    3N0X6

