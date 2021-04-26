B-roll of NROL-82 launch at Vandenberg AFB, California, April 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793234
|VIRIN:
|210426-X-VE588-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108319003
|Length:
|00:16:20
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief - B-roll package 2, by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
