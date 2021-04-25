Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief - B-roll package 1

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    April 25 B-roll for the day prior to NROL-82 launch at Vandenberg, AFB, California, April 26.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 23:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793233
    VIRIN: 210425-X-VE588-1001
    Filename: DOD_108318990
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief - B-roll package 1, by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Systems Center
    Air Force
    USSF
    Space Force
    3N0X6

