U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sharon Gentz, an administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, holds her daughter for a picture at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 3, 2021. Gentz is a military spouse, the mother of one and also serves on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793216
|VIRIN:
|210503-M-QB125-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318781
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mothers of the 1st Marine Division: Cpl. Gentz, by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
