    Mothers of the 1st Marine Division: Cpl. Gentz

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sharon Gentz, an administrative specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, holds her daughter for a picture at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 3, 2021. Gentz is a military spouse, the mother of one and also serves on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793216
    VIRIN: 210503-M-QB125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108318781
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers of the 1st Marine Division: Cpl. Gentz, by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    1stMARDIV
    MothersDay

