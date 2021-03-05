All American Paratroopers test for COVID-19

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division get tested for COVID-19 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 3, 2021. The testing is in preparation for participation in Swift Response 21, a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Emely Opio)
