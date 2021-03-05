Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All American Paratroopers test for COVID-19

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division get tested for COVID-19 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 3, 2021. The testing is in preparation for participation in Swift Response 21, a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Emely Opio)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793209
    VIRIN: 210503-A-ND360-0001
    Filename: DOD_108318675
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    SwiftResponse
    DefenderEurope
    COVID

