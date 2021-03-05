All American Paratroopers test for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793209" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division get tested for COVID-19 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 3, 2021. The testing is in preparation for participation in Swift Response 21, a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Emely Opio)