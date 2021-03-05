Elements of the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment enter Bulgaria for exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, on April 20, 2021. 1-214th commander, Lt. Col. Matthew McGraw, talks about deploying his unit from Germany to Bulgaria.
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
This work, 12th CAB arrives in Bulgaria for DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
