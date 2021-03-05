12th CAB arrives in Bulgaria for DEFENDER-Europe 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Elements of the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment enter Bulgaria for exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, on April 20, 2021. 1-214th commander, Lt. Col. Matthew McGraw, talks about deploying his unit from Germany to Bulgaria.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.