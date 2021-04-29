U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform on Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 29, 2021. The band performed several spring concerts throughout the month of April in various locations across base to enhance the morale and sense of community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 20:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793201
|VIRIN:
|210429-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318612
|Length:
|00:25:09
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Band Spring Concert Broll, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
