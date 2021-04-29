Band Spring Concert Broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform on Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 29, 2021. The band performed several spring concerts throughout the month of April in various locations across base to enhance the morale and sense of community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)