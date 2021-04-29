Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band Spring Concert Broll

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform on Camp Lejeune, N.C., April 29, 2021. The band performed several spring concerts throughout the month of April in various locations across base to enhance the morale and sense of community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793201
    VIRIN: 210429-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_108318612
    Length: 00:25:09
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band Spring Concert Broll, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2dMARDIV #2dBand #SpringConcert #Community

