Col. Mary Fischer, Command Surgeon for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command and practicing physician in her civilian capacity, discusses her thought on the safety, effectiveness and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 19:49
Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|793197
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-SC088-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318602
Length:
|00:02:04
Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th TSC Command Surgeon Vaccine Discussion, by CPT Matthew Cline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
