    377th TSC Command Surgeon Vaccine Discussion

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Capt. Matthew Cline 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Mary Fischer, Command Surgeon for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command and practicing physician in her civilian capacity, discusses her thought on the safety, effectiveness and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793197
    VIRIN: 210413-A-SC088-0001
    Filename: DOD_108318602
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MD, US

    Vaccination
    COVID-19
    #KilltheVirus

