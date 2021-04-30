Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 21-2 Aircraft Arrival B-Roll Package

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base and F-22 Raptors from Langley Air Force Base arrive at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida for AGILE FLAG 21-2, April 30, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792998
    VIRIN: 210430-F-PU499-1001
    Filename: DOD_108315083
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 21-2 Aircraft Arrival B-Roll Package, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall Air Force Base
    AGILEFLAG212
    AGILE FLAG 21-2

