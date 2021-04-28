B-Roll: Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron and 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to take off April 28, 2021, from Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated critical COVID medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation consisted of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 rapid diagnostics kits.