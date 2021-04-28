Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Travis delivers COVID supplies to India

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron and 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to take off April 28, 2021, from Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated critical COVID medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation consisted of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 rapid diagnostics kits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792997
    VIRIN: 210428-F-YT028-002
    Filename: DOD_108315064
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    COVID India C-17 Globemaster

