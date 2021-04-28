Airmen from the 21st Airlift Squadron and 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections on a C-17 Globemaster III prior to take off April 28, 2021, from Travis Air Force Base, California. The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated critical COVID medical supplies to assist the country of India in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation consisted of oxygen cylinders and COVID-19 rapid diagnostics kits.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 21:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792997
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-YT028-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108315064
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Travis delivers COVID supplies to India, by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT