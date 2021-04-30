video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792995" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 350 Soldiers competed in a Norwegian Foot March early this morning. The march was 18.6 miles and each Soldier had to carry at least 25 lbs on their backs and finish on time to earn the special military badge. Capt. Justin Hayes and Sgt. Allan Nguyen coordinated the event. It was originally meant for a small group of competitors, but grew to have a Soldier representing every unit on post.