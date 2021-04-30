More than 350 Soldiers competed in a Norwegian Foot March early this morning. The march was 18.6 miles and each Soldier had to carry at least 25 lbs on their backs and finish on time to earn the special military badge. Capt. Justin Hayes and Sgt. Allan Nguyen coordinated the event. It was originally meant for a small group of competitors, but grew to have a Soldier representing every unit on post.
