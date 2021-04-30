Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    More than 350 Soldiers competed in a Norwegian Foot March early this morning. The march was 18.6 miles and each Soldier had to carry at least 25 lbs on their backs and finish on time to earn the special military badge. Capt. Justin Hayes and Sgt. Allan Nguyen coordinated the event. It was originally meant for a small group of competitors, but grew to have a Soldier representing every unit on post.

