    Mothers of the 1st Marine Division; Sgt. Reese

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Breannti Reese, a transmissions systems operator with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, holds her children at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 30th, 2021. Reese is a military spouse, the mother of two children and serving on active duty in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792992
    VIRIN: 210430-M-QB125-1069
    Filename: DOD_108314926
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers of the 1st Marine Division; Sgt. Reese, by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    1stMARDIV
    MothersDay

