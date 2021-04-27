Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advocating for Change: Sexual Assault Prevention Month

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena and Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth is coming to a close, but our Langley Sexual Assault Response advocates are always around to help! If you or someone you care about is suffering, or if you have questions you'd like answered, reach out to them at 757-764-3359 or 757-764-7272 24-hours a day!
    You never have to stand alone.

    Also Available on JBLE's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseLangleyEustis/posts/10158667102058692

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792972
    VIRIN: 210427-F-QH368-001
    Filename: DOD_108314575
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Advocating for Change: Sexual Assault Prevention Month, by Nicholas J. De La Pena and SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    JBLE Langley Force Support
    JBLE Sexual Assault Response Program

