Advocating for Change: Sexual Assault Prevention Month

#SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth is coming to a close, but our Langley Sexual Assault Response advocates are always around to help! If you or someone you care about is suffering, or if you have questions you'd like answered, reach out to them at 757-764-3359 or 757-764-7272 24-hours a day!
You never have to stand alone.
Also Available on JBLE's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseLangleyEustis/posts/10158667102058692
