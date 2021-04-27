Advocating for Change: Sexual Assault Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth is coming to a close, but our Langley Sexual Assault Response advocates are always around to help! If you or someone you care about is suffering, or if you have questions you'd like answered, reach out to them at 757-764-3359 or 757-764-7272 24-hours a day!

You never have to stand alone.



