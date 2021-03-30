Black Hawk helicopter picking up water from Canyon Lake during Schroeder's Fire
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792968
|VIRIN:
|210330-Z-FO830-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314473
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Schroeder's Fire B-Roll 1, by SPC Tyler OConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT