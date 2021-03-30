Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schroeder's Fire B-Roll 1

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Tyler OConnell 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    Black Hawk helicopter picking up water from Canyon Lake during Schroeder's Fire

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792968
    VIRIN: 210330-Z-FO830-1001
    Filename: DOD_108314473
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schroeder's Fire B-Roll 1, by SPC Tyler OConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    blackhawk
    SDNG
    shroeders fire

