Hotel Company Land Navigation

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April. 26, 2021. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 18:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792962
|VIRIN:
|210426-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314436
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
