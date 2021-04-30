102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2021 - Col. Nicole Ivers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for May 2021. She spoke about the hard working members in the MSG that support the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s missions throughout the Commonwealth and around the world.



“We cook your meals, we guard your resources, we process your promotions and we move your cargo,” says Col. Ivers. “We work hard so you don’t have to worry about the little things. You can keep your eye on the ball – the Mission Support Group has your back.”