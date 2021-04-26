U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Goettge Memorial Field House, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 26, 2021. In order to facilitate a maximum distribution to II MEF personnel, the field house was temporarily reconfigured by the base to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination center exclusively for them. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792955
|VIRIN:
|210426-M-KF561-800
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108314400
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, In This Together, by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT