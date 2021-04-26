In This Together

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Goettge Memorial Field House, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 26, 2021. In order to facilitate a maximum distribution to II MEF personnel, the field house was temporarily reconfigured by the base to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination center exclusively for them. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)