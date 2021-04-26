Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    In This Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) receive their COVID-19 vaccines at Goettge Memorial Field House, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 26, 2021. In order to facilitate a maximum distribution to II MEF personnel, the field house was temporarily reconfigured by the base to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination center exclusively for them. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792955
    VIRIN: 210426-M-KF561-800
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108314400
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MARINE CORPS CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In This Together, by Sgt Elizabeth Gerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Covid-19
    In This Together
    Goettge Fieldhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT