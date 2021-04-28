U.S. Army South conducts CCP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Juan C. Rodriguez, U.S. Army South contingency command post officer in charge, talks about the importance of the CCP field training exercise on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2021. The Army South CCP field training exercises prepares Army South to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters across the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.