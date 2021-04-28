Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South conducts CCP

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Maj. Juan C. Rodriguez, U.S. Army South contingency command post officer in charge, talks about the importance of the CCP field training exercise on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2021. The Army South CCP field training exercises prepares Army South to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters across the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792942
    VIRIN: 210429-A-JF826-1001
    Filename: DOD_108314276
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South conducts CCP, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    U.S. Army South
    CCP

