U.S. Army Maj. Juan C. Rodriguez, U.S. Army South contingency command post officer in charge, talks about the importance of the CCP field training exercise on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 28, 2021. The Army South CCP field training exercises prepares Army South to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters across the U.S. Southern Command area of operation.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792942
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-JF826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314276
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army South conducts CCP, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
