The Nebraska National Guard air base held a proclamation ceremony between the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base and the 155th Air Refueling Wing, April 16, 2021. During this ceremony Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation that proclaims the year of 1 March 1, 2021 to March 1, 2023 as “Air Force Heritage Recognition Years”. The partnership between the two bases will be titled as the “Lincoln Air Force Base”. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|04.16.2021
Date Posted: 04.30.2021
|B-Roll
|792932
|210416-Z-JF418-004
|DOD_108314179
|00:09:59
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|1
|1
This work, Lincoln Air Force base Proclamation Ceremony, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
