    Lincoln Air Force base Proclamation Ceremony

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The Nebraska National Guard air base held a proclamation ceremony between the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base and the 155th Air Refueling Wing, April 16, 2021. During this ceremony Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation that proclaims the year of 1 March 1, 2021 to March 1, 2023 as “Air Force Heritage Recognition Years”. The partnership between the two bases will be titled as the “Lincoln Air Force Base”. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lincoln Air Force base Proclamation Ceremony, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Lincoln Air Force base proclomation

