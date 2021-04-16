Lincoln Air Force base Proclamation Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Nebraska National Guard air base held a proclamation ceremony between the 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base and the 155th Air Refueling Wing, April 16, 2021. During this ceremony Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation that proclaims the year of 1 March 1, 2021 to March 1, 2023 as “Air Force Heritage Recognition Years”. The partnership between the two bases will be titled as the “Lincoln Air Force Base”. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)