    National Guard Soldier Receives Certificate of Appointment to West Point

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Pfc. Paul Duncan, a food service specialist with E Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, describes his experience in the Washington Army National Guard, leading up to his acceptance to United States Military Academy West Point. West Point is the preeminent leader development institution providing education, training, and inspiration to the Corp of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army. Duncan starts his journey at the military academy in West Point, New York, in July 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:06
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldier Receives Certificate of Appointment to West Point, by SGT Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    West Point
    Army
    National Guard
    Corp of Cadets
    1-168th GSAB

