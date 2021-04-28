National Guard Soldier Receives Certificate of Appointment to West Point

Pfc. Paul Duncan, a food service specialist with E Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, describes his experience in the Washington Army National Guard, leading up to his acceptance to United States Military Academy West Point. West Point is the preeminent leader development institution providing education, training, and inspiration to the Corp of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army. Duncan starts his journey at the military academy in West Point, New York, in July 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)
