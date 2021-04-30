Colonel Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and Captain Jody Hasebe, have a conversation about Asian heritage, diversity in the military, and the future of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792926
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314163
|Length:
|00:12:20
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing the Conversation: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
