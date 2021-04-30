Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing the Conversation: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.30.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, and Captain Jody Hasebe, have a conversation about Asian heritage, diversity in the military, and the future of the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792926
    VIRIN: 210430-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108314163
    Length: 00:12:20
    Location: GB

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st
    PathfindersAreDiverse

