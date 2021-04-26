Col. Shariful Khan, 310th Space Wing commander, discusses extremism with members of his wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792904
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-KU465-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108313936
|Length:
|00:26:00
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Extremism Roundtable Discussion with the commander (Part 2), by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
