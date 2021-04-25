Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Soldiers experience unique pilot ground training

    KUWAIT

    04.25.2021

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers across various military occupation specialties took advantage of a pilot ground training opportunity to gain hands-on experience performing pre-flight inspections and learn from aviators at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 25, 2021. During a deployment supporting USARCENT, Soldiers are exposed to diverse capabilities and specialties, and leaders and experts who are eager to share their knowledge through these types of unique training opportunities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Soldiers experience unique pilot ground training, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

