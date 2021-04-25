USARCENT Soldiers experience unique pilot ground training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Central Soldiers across various military occupation specialties took advantage of a pilot ground training opportunity to gain hands-on experience performing pre-flight inspections and learn from aviators at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 25, 2021. During a deployment supporting USARCENT, Soldiers are exposed to diverse capabilities and specialties, and leaders and experts who are eager to share their knowledge through these types of unique training opportunities.