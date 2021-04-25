U.S. Army Central Soldiers across various military occupation specialties took advantage of a pilot ground training opportunity to gain hands-on experience performing pre-flight inspections and learn from aviators at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 25, 2021. During a deployment supporting USARCENT, Soldiers are exposed to diverse capabilities and specialties, and leaders and experts who are eager to share their knowledge through these types of unique training opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792900
|VIRIN:
|210425-A-NN634-1001
|PIN:
|210425
|Filename:
|DOD_108313872
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT Soldiers experience unique pilot ground training, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
