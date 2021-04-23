The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing medical cell team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 08:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792892
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108313641
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Faces Behind The Mission: Med Cell, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
