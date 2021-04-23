Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces Behind The Mission: Med Cell

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    04.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing medical cell team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 08:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792892
    VIRIN: 210423-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_108313641
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    TAGS

    highlight
    MED Cell
    435 AEW
    faces behind the mission

