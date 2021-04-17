Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hobbies in Okinawa - Sgt. Brandon Martinez and Aly Martinez (Japanese Captions)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Martinez, a musician with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and his spouse, Aly Martinez, speak about their interests in building Gundam models and playing board games in Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2021. Through their hobbies, the Martinez's have found a community while living in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792891
    VIRIN: 210417-M-XF490-577
    Filename: DOD_108313639
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Japan
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Liberty
    III MEF
    Gundam

