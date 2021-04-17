Hobbies in Okinawa - Sgt. Brandon Martinez and Aly Martinez (Japanese Captions)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Martinez, a musician with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and his spouse, Aly Martinez, speak about their interests in building Gundam models and playing board games in Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2021. Through their hobbies, the Martinez's have found a community while living in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792891
|VIRIN:
|210417-M-XF490-577
|Filename:
|DOD_108313639
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
