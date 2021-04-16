U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 5th to April 16, 2021. During this exercise, Marines honed tactics, techniques, and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level. 3/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 06:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792888
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-KM064-660
|Filename:
|DOD_108313610
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fuji Viper 21-3, by Cpl Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
