79 years ago, tens-of-thousands of US and Phillipine Soldiers were captured and then force marched nearly 70 miles through the jungles of the Phillipines in what became known as the Bataan Death March. For one 19th ESC Soldier, the Bataan Death March is also family history.
Long-form package contains lower thirds and historical photos. Features interview with CSM Walter Tagalicud, USFK CSM.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 03:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792882
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-JI701-159
|Filename:
|DOD_108313471
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Death March Carries Personal Connection, by Kevin Bell, CPT Cortland Henderson and SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
