Memorial Death March Carries Personal Connection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792882" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

79 years ago, tens-of-thousands of US and Phillipine Soldiers were captured and then force marched nearly 70 miles through the jungles of the Phillipines in what became known as the Bataan Death March. For one 19th ESC Soldier, the Bataan Death March is also family history.



Long-form package contains lower thirds and historical photos. Features interview with CSM Walter Tagalicud, USFK CSM.