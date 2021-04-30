Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Death March Carries Personal Connection

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Kevin Bell, Capt. Cortland Henderson and Staff Sgt. Adam Ross

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    79 years ago, tens-of-thousands of US and Phillipine Soldiers were captured and then force marched nearly 70 miles through the jungles of the Phillipines in what became known as the Bataan Death March. For one 19th ESC Soldier, the Bataan Death March is also family history.

    Long-form package contains lower thirds and historical photos. Features interview with CSM Walter Tagalicud, USFK CSM.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 03:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792882
    VIRIN: 210430-A-JI701-159
    Filename: DOD_108313471
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: DAEGU, KR 

    Korea
    Philippines
    World War II
    Bataan Memorial Death March
    19th ESC
    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

