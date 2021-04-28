Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister *B-Roll*

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army soldiers and U.S. Marines are visited by the Honorable Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, April 28, 2021. Morrison recently approved a budget of $747 million for the purpose of improving training areas in the Northern Territory for the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines to utilize. These improved training areas will allow the U.S. Marines and ADF to train in advanced facilities and live fire ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792881
    VIRIN: 210428-M-MH051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108313470
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister *B-Roll*, by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Australian Defence Force
    ADF
    Marine Rotational Force – Darwin
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Australian Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT