MRF-D meets Australian Prime Minister *B-Roll*

Australian Army soldiers and U.S. Marines are visited by the Honorable Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, April 28, 2021. Morrison recently approved a budget of $747 million for the purpose of improving training areas in the Northern Territory for the Australian Defence Force and U.S. Marines to utilize. These improved training areas will allow the U.S. Marines and ADF to train in advanced facilities and live fire ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)