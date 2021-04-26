Training Video: 1st Lt. Trisha M. Burden is slated to compete against the rest of the Army’s most elite sapper qualified Soldiers at the 14th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition from May 1-3, 2021, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 02:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792878
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-WX507-639
|Filename:
|DOD_108313459
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DANBY, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart 2nd brigade's first all-women sapper team set to compete in Best Sapper Competition, by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
