    Fort Stewart 2nd brigade's first all-women sapper team set to compete in Best Sapper Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Ragin 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Introduction Video: 1st Lt. Trisha M. Burden and 2nd Lt. Amanda D. Atkinson are slated to compete against the rest of the Army’s most elite sapper qualified Soldiers at the 14th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition from May 1-3, 2021, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 02:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792876
    VIRIN: 210426-A-WX507-943
    Filename: DOD_108313457
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart 2nd brigade's first all-women sapper team set to compete in Best Sapper Competition, by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Fort Stewart
    Best Sapper Competition
    2ABCT
    3rd Infantry Divison
    All-Women Team

