    Wild Weasel Mission Video

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video highlighting the Wild Weasel mission and team at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 01:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792872
    VIRIN: 210430-F-VM471-0003
    Filename: DOD_108313437
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Wild Weasel

