U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing and U.S. Army 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration as part of Exercise Rainier War at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 29, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd AW's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations, demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792863
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-OT300-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108313329
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rainier War enables joint HI-RAIN exercise, by MSgt Julius Delos Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
