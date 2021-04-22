Discover the rare Vandenberg Monkey Plant and Manzanitas.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 23:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792860
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-IR015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108313030
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rare Vulnerable Vegetation on the Western Range, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT