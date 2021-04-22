Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rare Vulnerable Vegetation on the Western Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Discover the rare Vandenberg Monkey Plant and Manzanitas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 23:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792860
    VIRIN: 210429-F-IR015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108313030
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rare Vulnerable Vegetation on the Western Range, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    environmental
    conservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT