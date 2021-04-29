Rivet Mile: Total Force exemplified

As the bedrock of global military stability, intercontinental ballistic missile forces guarantees the United States can deter, strike and support, anytime and anywhere
Preserving our ICBM deterrence forces requires a total force partnership of highly trained and dedicated maintainers
The all-civilian team at the 583rd Missile Maintenance Squadron, better known as Rivet MILE, maintain, modify and manufacture an array of nuclear enterprise equipment and strategic ground support systems
From designing and constructing new designs to refurbishing old parts, the men and women at Rivet MILE are integral to the direct maintenance and support for the most responsive leg of the nuclear triad
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 22:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792852
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-JB127-812
|Filename:
|DOD_108312778
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
