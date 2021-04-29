Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rivet Mile: Total Force exemplified

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    As the bedrock of global military stability, intercontinental ballistic missile forces guarantees the United States can deter, strike and support, anytime and anywhere

    Preserving our ICBM deterrence forces requires a total force partnership of highly trained and dedicated maintainers

    The all-civilian team at the 583rd Missile Maintenance Squadron, better known as Rivet MILE, maintain, modify and manufacture an array of nuclear enterprise equipment and strategic ground support systems

    From designing and constructing new designs to refurbishing old parts, the men and women at Rivet MILE are integral to the direct maintenance and support for the most responsive leg of the nuclear triad

