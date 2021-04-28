Gold Rush 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and F-15C Eagle fighter jet, from the 144th Fighter Wing, participate in Exercises Gold Rush and Nexusdawn at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 26, 2021. Exercise Gold Rush and Nexusdawn simulates a combat environment in the air and on the ground to prepare Airmen for future near peer threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot)