    Gold Rush 2021

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and F-15C Eagle fighter jet, from the 144th Fighter Wing, participate in Exercises Gold Rush and Nexusdawn at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 26, 2021. Exercise Gold Rush and Nexusdawn simulates a combat environment in the air and on the ground to prepare Airmen for future near peer threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:32
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

