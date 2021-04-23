Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heritage In Space: Onizuka Air Force Station, S1Ep2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    On this episode of “Heritage in Space,” we learn what connects the Sunnyvale Air Force Station (also known as the “Blue Cube”), the first Asian-American in Space, satellite tracking, and the Space Shuttle program. Video contains archival footage.

    TRT - 04:32

    Featuring:
    Capt. Deborah Kim
    Finance Officer, Space and Missile Systems Center
    Hometown: Dallas, TX

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792847
    VIRIN: 210423-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312749
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: SUNNYVALE, CA, US
    Hometown: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage In Space: Onizuka Air Force Station, S1Ep2, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Shuttle
    Discovery
    Challenger
    Asian-American
    Space Starts Here
    Semper Supra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT