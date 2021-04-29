Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 94th FS flies over the Washington D.C. WWI Memorial

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Delaney Gonzales 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    The 94th Fighter Squadron flew over the unveiling of the National World War I Memorial during the First Colors Ceremony in Washington D.C. April 16, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 20:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792836
    VIRIN: 210429-F-WW878-1001
    Filename: DOD_108312645
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 94th FS flies over the Washington D.C. WWI Memorial, by SSgt Delaney Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor

    pilots

    94th Fighter Squadron

    JBLE

    WWI Memorial

