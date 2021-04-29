The 94th Fighter Squadron flew over the unveiling of the National World War I Memorial during the First Colors Ceremony in Washington D.C. April 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 20:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792836
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-WW878-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108312645
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 94th FS flies over the Washington D.C. WWI Memorial, by SSgt Delaney Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
