Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Progress Made During the First 100 Days in Office
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 20:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792831
|Filename:
|DOD_108312602
|Length:
|00:31:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Progress Made During the First 100 Days in Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT